Avengers Infinity War Director Says Thanos Is A Lot Stronger Than The Hulk — Nigeria Today

Avengers Infinity War Director Says Thanos Is A Lot Stronger Than The Hulk

Avengers Infinity War Director, Joe Russo confirmed what all Marvel fanboys have always known but just needed to be retold for the sake of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Mad Titan, Thanos is physically stronger than the Hulk.

During a press event for the upcoming movie in London, the director explained that Thanos was ‘fairly invincible’ and if it was a straight up battle between the Hulk and the Titan even without the infinity stones, the latter would come out victorious.

“I mean it’s like death comes to call for the Avengers,” he said. “This is a nearly unbeatable force who is determined to destroy half the life in the universe to bring it to balance. He sees it as an overgrown garden that he needs to prune. As you mentioned, he is fairly invincible. He’s a sort of genetic mutation who’s the Genghis Khan of the universe. He’s unbeatable on the battlefield, stronger than the Hulk, skin is invincible. So it’s going to cost the Avengers something to defeat him.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27 and maybe we’ll get to see Thanos and the Hulk go one on one.

