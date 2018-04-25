 'Avengers: Infinity War' drops friends, foes and Bucky into Black Panther's Wakanda - USA TODAY — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ drops friends, foes and Bucky into Black Panther’s Wakanda – USA TODAY

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


USA TODAY

'Avengers: Infinity War' drops friends, foes and Bucky into Black Panther's Wakanda
USA TODAY
BEVERLY HILLS – Just months ago, the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda was a well-kept secret. But the release of Black Panther in February changed that onscreen and off. #WakandaForever became a hashtag call to arms for fans of the
An 'Avengers' Refresher Course Before 'Infinity War'Hollywood Reporter
Are movies like 'Avengers: Infinity War' worth taking seriously?Washington Post
Where Does 'Avengers: Infinity War' Rank in Comparison to Other Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies on Rotten …Comicbook.com
Vulture –EW.com –Daily Mail –Variety
all 2,676 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.