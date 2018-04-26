 Avicii Committed Suicide Family Confirm — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Avicii Committed Suicide Family Confirm

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Avicii, the Swedish DJ who was pronounced dead last week at the age of 28 in Oman, apparently killed himself reports indicate. His family released a statement to this effect which was translated in Swedish. ‘Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An overachieving perfectionist who travelled […]

The post Avicii Committed Suicide Family Confirm appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.