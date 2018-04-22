Avicii Death Examinations Yield “No Criminal Suspicion” — Nigeria Today

Avicii Death Examinations Yield “No Criminal Suspicion”

Post-mortem exams following the unexpected death of Swedish DJ Avicii have yielded “no criminal suspicion,” according to reports citing Oman police sources.

Avicii- real name Tim Bergling – died at a Muscat Hills resort yesterday at age 28. Two post-mortem examinations have been conducted so far, with authorities apparently ruling out foul play or other criminal activities.

Avicii had previously been open about his chronic health issues, having had both his appendix and gallbladder removed after being struck down with acute pancreatitis – brought on partly by excessive alcohol consumption – aged just 21 during a US tour.

“Yeah I was drinking way too much, partying in general way too much,” he told Time magazine of his 11 day hospitalisation in 2014. “Then I got a pancreatitis attack, which is very rare. So that forced me to do a 180 and stop drinking.”

His older brother, David, has arrived in Oman, reports state. Avicii had suffered from health issues that caused him in 2016 to announce his retirement from touring. Said problems included painful acute pancreatitis, a disease usually associated with excessive drinking. Avicii had his gallbladder and appendix removed.

Avicii still was involved in music, and his most recent single was a collaboration with Rita Ora, Lonely Together.

Fans have gathered in his native Stockholm for a memorial dance party for the DJ

.During his time, Avicii was nominated for two Grammy awards: Best Dance Recording for the song “Sunshine” in 2011, and Best Dance Recording for the song “Levels” in 2012.

