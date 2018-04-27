 Avicii’s family releases statement on cause of death — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Avicii’s family releases statement on cause of death

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The family of Swedish Producer and DJ, Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, has released a statement concerning his death. Avicii died last week and the cause of death is yet to be determined. However, in the statement issued by his family on Thursday, they implied he took his own life. Read the statement […]

Avicii’s family releases statement on cause of death

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.