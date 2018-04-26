 Avicii's family say DJ 'could not go on any longer' - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Avicii’s family say DJ ‘could not go on any longer’ – The Guardian

The Guardian

Avicii's family say DJ 'could not go on any longer'
The family of the Swedish DJ Avicii, who was found dead last week, have released a statement saying he “could not go on any longer” and “he wanted to find peace”. Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday. Omani
