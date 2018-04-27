 Avicii’s Family Statement Implies the DJ Committed Suicide — Nigeria Today
Avicii’s Family Statement Implies the DJ Committed Suicide

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

A second statement has been released by the family of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii, following his sudden death last week at the age of 28. In it, the family speaks to the artist’s conflicted relationship with the music industry and his personal struggles. According to Variety the statement implies heavily, when read in the original Swedish, that the EDM artist died by suicide.

Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.

An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.

He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.

He could not go on any longer.

He wanted to find peace.

Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.

The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

Though the cause of Bergling’s death has not been formally announced, authorities have ruled out foul play.

