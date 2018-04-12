 AWC Qualifiers: Super Falcons Battle The Gambia — Nigeria Today
AWC Qualifiers: Super Falcons Battle The Gambia

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports

  The Nigeria’s Super Falcons will battle Gambia in the second round  of 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers, to be hosted by Ghana later this year. The defending Champions were given a first round bye alongside South Africa, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. Gambia suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in their […]

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

