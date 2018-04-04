Awkward Moment Between Spanish Queen And Her Mother-In-Law Goes Viral [Video] — Nigeria Today

Awkward Moment Between Spanish Queen And Her Mother-In-Law Goes Viral [Video]

No doubt there are some extremely awkward moments / feuds / relationships in every family, but when you’re a royal, you’re supposed to keep that stuff behind closed doors, no?

I guess sometimes it cannot be helped.

During the Spanish royal family’s annual Easter break in Majorca, a tense moment that would send shivers down Queen Elizabeth’s spine was captured on camera.

The footage showcases a showdown between current Queen Letizia and her mother-in-law, former Queen Sofia.

Wanting a photograph or five with her two granddaughters, the proud grandmother put her arms around Leonor, 12, and Sofia, 10, ready to pose for pictures at the Palma Cathedral on Easter Sunday, reports Daily Mail.

The not-so-happy family, below:

However, Queen Letizia, a former newsreader, was seen trying to take the arm of her eldest daughter, who then shoves both her mother and grandmother’s hands aside, clearly fed up with whatever has been going on between the two.

Letizia’s husband, King Felipe VI, then steps in as his 80-year-old father looked on nonplussed.

Let’s go the tape:

But the drama didn’t stop there:

Marie Chantal of Greece, who is married to Crown Prince Pavlos – King Felipe’s cousin – has since weighed in, saying on Twitter: ‘No grandmother deserves that type of treatment! Wow she’s shown her true colours.’ In another tweet, she asked: ‘What is the Spanish press saying? This is so awful.’ Appearing to stir things up even further, she then posted a photo of a family gathering with her own parents, captioned: ‘Happy grandparents! Family is what it’s all about.’

Princess Marie Chantal clearly has her own agenda.

Time to start work on the Spanish version of The Crown? I’m down.

[source: dailymail]

