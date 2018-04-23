AXA Mansard Insurance launches Mobile App to help Customers purchase & manage Product Plans — Nigeria Today

AXA Mansard Insurance launches Mobile App to help Customers purchase & manage Product Plans

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, has announced the launch of a revolutionary application in the Nigerian non-banking financial services industry called MyAXA mobile app. The application is designed to bring real value to the life experiences of its users by providing a more convenient way to purchase and manage their AXA Mansard product plans.

MyAXA app is a unique improvement from other apps as subscribers can carry out transactions, buy products and book hospital appointments whenever they want. The app is designed for iPhone and Android devices and is available for free download on the App Store for IOS users and Play Store for Android users respectively.

Speaking on the app, Bayo Adesanya, Chief Digital Officer at AXA Mansard noted that “Mobile technology has changed the daily routine of millions of Nigerians by significantly influencing how they receive information. The population of mobile phone users in the country keeps growing so organizations are increasingly leveraging on this trend by creating platforms where consumers manage their product plans on the go.”

Adesanya also noted that “MyAXA app enables subscribers to perform various activities which include the purchase of insurance packages; real-time claims initiation and tracking; locating hospitals and ordering prescription refills.”

Other possibilities on the app include making a contribution to funds; liquidating investments as well as checking balances on Retirement Savings Accounts.

“The app is secure, all payment information is strictly confidential and global security standards have been employed to protect users’ information” he added.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content

The post AXA Mansard Insurance launches Mobile App to help Customers purchase & manage Product Plans appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

