AXA Mansard, others unite against breast cancer — Nigeria Today

AXA Mansard, others unite against breast cancer

To tackle breast cancer, AXA Mansard Health Limited in collaboration with African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) and Alliance Hospital, recently organised a breast cancer seminar titled ‘Current Trends in the Management of Breast Cancer.’

The seminar focused on breast cancer and its management Speaking, an Oncologist- Dr Bisi Ademuyiwa shared strategies to prevent cancer, how to handle triple negative breast cancers, global best practices and emerging new trends in breast cancer treatment.

Ademuyiw also dispelled various myths and old wives tales about the nature, causes, spread and treatment of breast cancer.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Tope Adeniyi, the Chief Executive Officer at AXA Mansard Health Limited stated that breast cancer is beyond just a health issue.

“Breast cancer has social and economic implications on its victims, their families and their societies. We will therefore continue to be an active participant in the fightagainst the deadly scourge.”

Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women. About half a million death every year are a result of the disease and this is due to insufficient medical care and awareness about the disease.

This is an alarmingly high number and definitely calls for efforts by both the public and private sector to lend a hand in the battle against cancer.

“At AXA Mansard HMO, we understand that women are a significant component in the society and the importance of their wellbeing cannot be overemphasized. We recognize the far reaching ripple effects that enlightenment and awareness will have in the fight against cancer.

“As a leading health management organization in Nigeria, we will continue to take strategic steps to ensure that Nigerians are protected from the cancer scourge.”

The seminar was in line with AXA Mansard’s focus on the needs of the Nigerian women, and its Super Heroes Everyday Initiative, SHE.

Through which AXA Mansard demonstrates its understanding of the Nigerian woman, her nature, her needs, her goals and her achievements.

The post AXA Mansard, others unite against breast cancer appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

