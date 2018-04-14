Babatunde Fashola Is My god – Baba Ijesha Narrates — Nigeria Today

Babatunde Fashola Is My god – Baba Ijesha Narrates

Nigerian actor James Olanrewaju Omiyinka better known as Baba Ijesha how narrated how he almost lost his life in a ghastly motor accident and how Fashola came to his rescue.

The accident which occurred along Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway, Ogun State left the actor turn MC in a bad shape which resulted in him breaking his spinal cord.

According to eye witness, Baba ijesha’s attempt to swerve off the road to avoid hitting a woman crossing the road failed as his car crushed her, along Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway, Ogun State.

The MC brief yorubagist on the outcome and how Fashola came to his rescue by flying him out and paying for his medical bills.

“After God I will give the kudos to the former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, who is now a Nigerian minister. This is because he surprised me beyond my expectation.

When the news broke, and my spinal cord was said to have got broken, he ordered that I should be taken to South Africa for adequate treatment because I was in Coma for 6 days. This was during his campaign for his second term. He sorted out the bills from his salary.

“My coming back to my normal self was the work of my almighty God and the ex-Governor. The accident happened more than 2 times on the same Abeokuta road.

We were just traveling to Abeokuta for an event before a strange image like a monster appeared from nowhere and everything went blank, that was before the car somersaulted. About 6 other vehicles were damaged but I thank God that I am still alive”, he explained.

