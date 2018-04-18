Babysitter Poisoning 6-Month-Old Baby To Death (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Babysitter Poisoning 6-Month-Old Baby To Death (Photo)

A 32-year-old Maryland babysitter is facing a first-degree child abuse charge nearly five months after the poisoning to death of a 6-month-old who was left in her care. According to Wtae has report, Baltimore police said officers were called shortly before 9 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2017, to the 5400 block of Plainfield Avenue for […]

The post Babysitter Poisoning 6-Month-Old Baby To Death (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

