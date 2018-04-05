 Backlash at Mbeki over Winnie talk - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Backlash at Mbeki over Winnie talk – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Backlash at Mbeki over Winnie talk
Independent Online
FORMER president Thabo Mbeki has received a backlash from some South Africans who said he “discredited” and “insulted” Winnie Madikezela-Mandela during an interview broadcast on national TV on Tuesday night. Mbeki told eNCA that Madikizela-Mandela
'Some of us are very hurt' by negative comments about Mam' Winnie – YengeniMail & Guardian
Yengeni 'angry' at Mbeki over Madikizela-Mandela statementCitizen
South Africa: Madikizela-Mandela Led Fearlessly While Others Danced in Exile – LungisaAllAfrica.com

all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.