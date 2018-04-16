 Backstage at the 2018 Fashion Show - Iowa State Daily — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Backstage at the 2018 Fashion Show – Iowa State Daily

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


AIC Yellow Jacket

Backstage at the 2018 Fashion Show
Iowa State Daily
A quiet anticipation filled the room as models of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds prepared to hit the stage for the 2018 Fashion Show. Behind the stage, Stephens Auditorium was an array of platform heels, pins, and hangers as students worked quickly
Laura Loves: Laura Bailey's Weekly EditVogue.co.uk
The real average figure women spend on clothes, shoes and accessories is revealed – and it's LOWER than you thinkDaily Mail
AIC's PRIDE Fashion Show: Where fashion rulesAIC Yellow Jacket
PRWeek –The Signal –Sylvan Lake News –WOODTV.com
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.