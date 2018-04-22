 ”Badman Apparel” – Ex BBNaija Housemate, Teddy A Set To Launch Clothing Line — Nigeria Today
”Badman Apparel” – Ex BBNaija Housemate, Teddy A Set To Launch Clothing Line

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Hot out of the “Big Brother Naija” house, evicted housemate Teddy A is set to launch a clothing line. The musician made the announcement on his Twitter, writing that the official release date will be announced. The clothing line will be called “Badman Apparel,” he said. Official announcement date of my new clothing line “Badman Apparel” will […]

