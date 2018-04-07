 Bafarawa urges PDP members to intensify prayers — Nigeria Today
Bafarawa urges PDP members to intensify prayers

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has advised members of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to intensify prayers and repentance towards God. “It is the sins that the PDP members committed that God is punishing them with it. “Almighty Allah does not make mistakes and that was the reason why when the PDP offended him, He snatched the power and handed it to APC,’’ he said at the PDP Northwest zonal rally on Saturday in Katsina.

