Baidu-owned ‘Netflix of China’ just announced a 4K VR headset with 8K support — Nigeria Today

Baidu-owned ‘Netflix of China’ just announced a 4K VR headset with 8K support
The Baidu-owned Chinese Netflix alternative, iQiyi, is entering the virtual reality market in a big way, with its own branded 4K cinema-experience headset, and with access to thousands of hours of VR-targeted content.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
