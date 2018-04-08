BAKASSI: Our people may lose their right to political representation – Ex-Attorney General - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

BAKASSI: Our people may lose their right to political representation – Ex-Attorney General – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
BAKASSI: Our people may lose their right to political representation – Ex-Attorney General
Vanguard
Mr Eyo Ekpo was Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Cross River State during Governor Donald Duke's administration. Ekpo drafted the law that created new Bakassi out of the three Ikang wards of Akpabuyo. In this interview, he speaks on the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!