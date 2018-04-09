Balarabe, Makarfi, others react to Buhari’s decision to seek re-election — Nigeria Today

Balarabe, Makarfi, others react to Buhari’s decision to seek re-election

Some Nigerians have welcomed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, saying it was a good decision, as it would help consolidate the gains recorded by his administration, if re-elected.

However, some members of the opposition political parties said in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto and Kaduna that the President won’ t find it easy going for second term.

Alhaji Sidi Ali, Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, said, “Buhari has all it takes to re-contest and the decision is a welcome development.

“He is governing well and has the capacity to continue with the good work, and I am sure more good transformations will happen in the country, if he is re-elected.”

Malam Kasimu Chiyama, Chairman Dadin Kowa Youth Association in Kwannawa, Sokoto state expressed joy over the announcement.“We will support him fully because he is the only candidate that has been good to Nigerians.”

Two Sokoto residents, Hajia Hauwa’u Magode and Abdullahi Maiyogot expressed excitement over President Buhari’s position and prayed Allah to continue to guide him.

However, Mr Samson Samuel, a student, faulted the decision, saying the President should consider his age and health status.“The APC will surely make a mistake by nominating Buhari to re-contest.

“Buhari is a good leader but in recognition of his age and health status he should have rested, as he had spent most time during this tenure on medical treatment abroad.”

Also, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, former Governor of Kaduna State welcomed the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.Musa, a chieftain of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) said in a telephone interview that his party would, however, come up with a strong candidate to challenge Buhari in the elections.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is welcome on board, but we want to assure Nigerians that the PRP has a presidential candidate to field in the 2019 general elections,” he said

Similarly, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, former National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), said in a text message that: “It’s no news that he is contesting, it would have been news if he had announced the opposite.”

The Sokoto state Secretary of PDP, Alhaji Kabiru Aliyu, said Nigerians should vote out the APC or prepare for “another four years of hunger.”

“Buhari’s age and health condition are all in Allah’s hand, but what is more of concern is good governance and ability to transform the country better.

“Nigerians should vote PDP to avoid continuous hunger and maladministration that subject people to hardships,” Aliyu said.

President Buhari had announced his intention to go for second term at the National Executive Council meeting of APC held in Abuja

