 Ballon d'Or organizers want Iniesta to win ahead of Messi, Ronaldo - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ballon d’Or organizers want Iniesta to win ahead of Messi, Ronaldo – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Ballon d'Or organizers want Iniesta to win ahead of Messi, Ronaldo
Daily Post Nigeria
France Football, the organizers of the Ballon d'Or award, are hopeful that Barcelona midfielder, Andres Iniesta will win the prize this year. Iniesta has never won the prize despite a trophy-laden career with Barca and Spain, with who he won four
Manchester City Transfer News: Blues Emerge as Andres Iniesta Suitors in RumoursBleacher Report
'Sorry, Andres' – France Football apologises to IniestaReuters
France Football Apologizes for Never Having Awarded Andres Iniesta Ballon D'OrSports Illustrated
The Independent –ProSoccerTalk (blog) –The Sun –Express.co.uk
all 49 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.