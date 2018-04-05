Bam Bam And Teddy A Reveal Who They Think Would Win The Big Brother Competition — Nigeria Today

Bam Bam And Teddy A Reveal Who They Think Would Win The Big Brother Competition

Recently evicted housemates, Teddy A and Bam Bam, have spoken about the housemate who they feel has the best chance to win the competition. Speaking with Pulse, the 2 lovers in the house stated that of the contestants left, they feel Miracle has the best chance of winning the competition. Bam Bam said; “I got to […]

The post Bam Bam And Teddy A Reveal Who They Think Would Win The Big Brother Competition appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

