 BamBam Gets Evicted From Big Brother House — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BamBam Gets Evicted From Big Brother House

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Bam Bam has been evicted from the BBnaija house, shortly after the Saturday night party. During the party, BBNaija host, Ebuka visited the contestants and took a tour around the house, getting acquainted with the personal space of all the housemates. Viewers were left laughing over the drama Cee C was bringing on, only to […]

The post BamBam Gets Evicted From Big Brother House appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.