Bambam of BBNaija Rakes In N25m From ‘Bam Beauty Oil’ Launch — Nigeria Today

Bambam of BBNaija Rakes In N25m From ‘Bam Beauty Oil’ Launch

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi, popularly called BamBam, on Monday evening launched a skin care product, “Bam beauty oil” to mark her 29th birthday and realized N25 million.

The event took place in Abuja, according to what she posted on her instagram page.

BamBam said that she sold the first 5,000 pieces of the product at N5,000 each and grossed home N25 million.

NAN reports that this happened about 24 hours after the end of the third edition of the 2018 BBNaija TV reality show titled “Double Wahala’’.

She unveiled the product at a party bash hosted for her by Famouspotatoesng in Abuja late on Monday.

Also the family members of Teddy, another housemate in the BBNaija reality show as well as BamBam’s other fans graced the party.

BamBam was one of the housemates in the just concluded TV reality show before her eviction from the house.

While Bambam was in the house, she was romantically involved with Teddy A who was her strategic partner.

But now, the pair appeared to have taken their love to another level, as Teddy A, organised a surprise birthday party for her.

While Bam Bam enjoys the benefits of being a part of the third edition of the 2018 BBNaija TV reality, her colleague, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C, was at the receiving end of fame.

It was gathered that Cee-C, who emerged as the first runner up of the show, was physically assaulted when she landed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport yesterday.

The post Bambam of BBNaija Rakes In N25m From ‘Bam Beauty Oil’ Launch appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

