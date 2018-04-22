 BamBam slays in new bridal inspired photos #BBNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BamBam slays in new bridal inspired photos #BBNaija

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BamBam slays

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

BamBam has been releasing stunning photos since she left the show.

Bambam who has been up and about with a lot of appearances and interviews ever since her eviction from the Big Brother House, is not slowing down.

The bride inspired make-up and attire, has brought out another beautiful side of the talented actress and singer.


The pictures have since flooded the internet and one can admit that she looks stunning in these photos.

Leave a Comment…

comments


The post BamBam slays in new bridal inspired photos #BBNaija appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.