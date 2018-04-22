BamBam, Teddy A, Lolu, Anto, Kemen, TBoss spotted at the 2018 #BBNaija Finale Screening in Lagos — Nigeria Today

BamBam, Teddy A, Lolu, Anto, Kemen, TBoss spotted at the 2018 #BBNaija Finale Screening in Lagos

The 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija wrapped up tonight with Miracle emerging the winner.

Click here if you missed it.

Fans of the show got the chance to watch a live screening of the BBNaija finale in Lagos tonight. Former housemates, from season 2 and season 3, were also spotted at the live screening, which was hosted by Bisola.

Anto, BamBam, Bitto, Gifty, Princess, DeeOne, Teddy A, Lolu, Khloe, Miyonse, Efe, TBoss, Bally, Kemen, Marvis were spotted at the event.

Check on it!

The post BamBam, Teddy A, Lolu, Anto, Kemen, TBoss spotted at the 2018 #BBNaija Finale Screening in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

