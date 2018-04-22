 BamBam, Teddy A, Lolu, Anto, Kemen, TBoss spotted at the 2018 #BBNaija Finale Screening in Lagos — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 22, 2018

The 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija wrapped up tonight with Miracle emerging the winner.

Fans of the show got the chance to watch a live screening of the BBNaija finale in Lagos tonight. Former housemates, from season 2 and season 3, were also spotted at the live screening, which was hosted by Bisola.

Anto, BamBam, Bitto, Gifty, Princess, DeeOne, Teddy A, Lolu, Khloe, Miyonse, Efe, TBoss, Bally, Kemen, Marvis were spotted at the event.

Check on it!

BamBam

Anto

Lolu

Miyonse

Gifty

Princess

Bitto

Steve Babaeko

Tosin Ajibade

Marvis

IfuEnnada

