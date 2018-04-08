BamTeddy going strong! #BBNaija’s BamBam & Teddy A attend Homecoming Party — Nigeria Today

#BamTeddy going strong! #BBNaija’s BamBam & Teddy A attend Homecoming Party

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates BamBam and Teddy A are turning up tonight at their Homecoming party and we must admit they look really good! They both shared photos of themselves on their respective Instagram pages, all dressed and ready to party all night. See photos below: Photo Credit: @iamteddya, @bambambestowed

The post #BamTeddy going strong! #BBNaija’s BamBam & Teddy A attend Homecoming Party appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

