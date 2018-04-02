Ban on poultry imports not enough, give farmers incentives – PANOG — Nigeria Today

Ban on poultry imports not enough, give farmers incentives – PANOG
Worried by unfavourable attention given to local poultry production in the country, farmers under the auspices of Poultry Association of Nigeria, Ogun State (PANOG) have requested government to develop the entire value chain of poultry production by offering incentives that help reduce production cost in addition to the ban on imported poultry products. The call…
