Banana Island murder of wife, daughter: Court remands Danish national in prison custody - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

 Banana Island murder of wife, daughter: Court remands Danish national in prison custody
Banana Island murder of wife, daughter: Court remands Danish national in prison custody

Banana Island murder of wife, daughter: Court remands Danish national in prison custody
Lagos—A Lagos Magistrate's Court sitting in Yaba, yesterday, remanded Danish national, Peter Nielsen, 53, who allegedly killed his wife Zainab, and his three-year-old daughter, Petra, in Ikoyi Prisons. Nielsen appeared before the court on a two-count
