Bandits attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities — Nigeria Today

Bandits attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities

The Benue Police Command says it has recovered 10 corpses of villagers killed by suspected armed bandits in Tse-Audu and Enger villages in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state. In a statement on Friday in Makurdi, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu said the corpses were victims of the Thursday […]

The post Bandits attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

