Bank In Germany Mistakenly Transfers $34Billion To Customer — Nigeria Today

Bank In Germany Mistakenly Transfers $34Billion To Customer

A bank in Germany has erroneously transferred $34 billion to a customer in a routine operation, more than the entire bank is worth. The Deutsche Bank which is considered to be the biggest bank in Germany on Friday admitted the error. The unprecedented mistake happened on March 16 when Deutsche Bank carried out a transfer […]

The post Bank In Germany Mistakenly Transfers $34Billion To Customer appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

