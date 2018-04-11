Bank of England Eyes Regulatory Oversight of Private Blockchain Data — Nigeria Today

Bank of England Eyes Regulatory Oversight of Private Blockchain Data
The Bank of England is examining how to maintain data privacy over a DLT network while still allowing a regulatory window into transactions.
