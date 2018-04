BankOnUber! Banky W inks Endorsement deal with Uber Nigeria — Nigeria Today

#BankOnUber! Banky W inks Endorsement deal with Uber Nigeria

Singer Banky W has signed an endorsement deal with Uber Nigeria. The singer was announced as an ambassador at a private party today, where he also unveiled a special music video. Photo Credit: @ink.eze

The post #BankOnUber! Banky W inks Endorsement deal with Uber Nigeria appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

