 Banks and Hedge Funds Drawn Into Noble Group's Legal Fights - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Banks and Hedge Funds Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Fights – Bloomberg

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Banks and Hedge Funds Drawn Into Noble Group's Legal Fights
Bloomberg
Noble Group Ltd.'s dissident shareholder Goldilocks Investment Co. listed a raft of hedge funds and banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG, as defendants in its legal battle against the commodity trader, as the fund presses on
Noble Group to set date for shareholders to approve debt restructuringReuters
Noble Group going ahead with special general meeting to seek approval on sale of vesselThe Business Times

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.