Banks fail to remit N74.1bn govt revenues –RMAFC - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Banks fail to remit N74.1bn govt revenues –RMAFC – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Banks fail to remit N74.1bn govt revenues –RMAFC
The Punch
Everest Amaefule, Abuja. Ongoing probe of banks that are collecting revenues for the government has shown that the lenders failed to remit N74.1bn into the Federation Account between July 2012 and December 2015. The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and …
RMAFC Recovers N57.7b from Collecting Banks
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!