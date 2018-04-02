Banks Target 60m New Customers By 2021 - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Banks Target 60m New Customers By 2021 – Independent Newspapers Limited
Banks Target 60m New Customers By 2021
Deposit money banks in the country, with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as licensed mobile money operators and agents have agreed to partner and fund the expansion of a shared agent network to deepen financial inclusion in …
Commercial banks to engage 500000 agents for shared network
