Banky W & Adesua Etomi set to release New Music Video “Whatchu Doing Tonight” 💕 — Nigeria Today

Banky W & Adesua Etomi set to release New Music Video “Whatchu Doing Tonight” 💕

Nigerian singer Banky W has revealed that he is dropping a new music video soon and this time, it will feature his lovely wife, Adesua Etomi. The track is titled Whatchu Doing Tonight and a little birdie tells us Adesua will be singing as well. This is not the first time the two of them […]

The post Banky W & Adesua Etomi set to release New Music Video “Whatchu Doing Tonight” 💕 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

