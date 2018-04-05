 Banky W & Adesua Etomi set to release New Music Video “Whatchu Doing Tonight” 💕 — Nigeria Today
Banky W & Adesua Etomi set to release New Music Video “Whatchu Doing Tonight” 💕

Posted on Apr 5, 2018

Nigerian singer Banky W has revealed that he is dropping a new music video soon and this time, it will feature his lovely wife, Adesua Etomi. The track is titled Whatchu Doing Tonight and a little birdie tells us Adesua will be singing as well. This is not the first time the two of them […]

