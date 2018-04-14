Banky W & Adesua Mourn With Billionaire, Anselm Tabansi Who Lost Son, Jesse In Ghastly Car Crash -PICS — Nigeria Today

Banky W & Adesua Mourn With Billionaire, Anselm Tabansi Who Lost Son, Jesse In Ghastly Car Crash -PICS

Jesse, the son of billionaire businessman, Anselm Tabansi, has died.

Jesse who is in his 20s, died in a car accident few days ago while riding with a friend who survived.

Until his death, Jesse Tabansi was an upcoming singer and had dropped a number of mildly successful songs, including Ki lon waso, Last Time, Shake and Boma Ye.

The deceased’s father, Anselm is the owner of popular Lagos hotel, Maison Fahrenheit and Svengali furniture.

Friends and well wishers took to social media to mourn him.

Some of those mourning his death include EME boss, Banky W and wife, Adesua Etomi.

See their post below;

