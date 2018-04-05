Banky W and Adesua Etomi step out for Actor, Gaberiel Afolayan's Traditional wedding - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Banky W and Adesua Etomi step out for Actor, Gaberiel Afolayan’s Traditional wedding – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Banky W and Adesua Etomi step out for Actor, Gaberiel Afolayan's Traditional wedding
Information Nigeria
Beautiful couple, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Banky Wellington, today stepped out for Actor, Gabriel Afolayan's Traditional Wedding.. and the photos are just adorable. Check out the adorable photos below: Meanwhile, Adesua during her visit to the Big …
Uber Nigeria Signs on Banky W as Brand Ambassador For 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!