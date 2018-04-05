Banky W Becomes Uber Brand Ambassador — Nigeria Today

Banky W Becomes Uber Brand Ambassador

Banky W is the first Nigerian celebrity to be awarded brand ambassador by the hail-cab service provider UBER. Banky W who recently completed his new house, took to his Instagram page to make the announcement. He wrote; One of my favourite quotes is the one that says: “Give a man a fish, and you feed […]

