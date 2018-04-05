 Banky W Becomes Uber Brand Ambassador — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Banky W Becomes Uber Brand Ambassador

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Banky W is the first Nigerian celebrity to be awarded brand ambassador by the hail-cab service provider UBER. Banky W who recently completed his new house, took to his Instagram page to make the announcement. He wrote; One of my favourite quotes is the one that says: “Give a man a fish, and you feed […]

The post Banky W Becomes Uber Brand Ambassador appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.