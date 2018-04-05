 Banky W is Uber's 1st ambassador in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Banky W is Uber’s 1st ambassador in Nigeria – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Banky W is Uber's 1st ambassador in Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Banky W has added another feather to his cap as he has been named Uber's 1st ambassador in Nigeria. The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 5, 2018, where he wrote about how he got a car for his driver to start up an Uber business
Uber Nigeria endorses BankyWInformation Nigeria
Banky W Becomes Uber Nigeria's First Brand Ambassador360Nobs.com
Banky W, Adesua set to release new music videoPremium Times
P.M. News –YNaija –BellaNaija –Ripples Nigeria
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.