Banky W features Adesua “Susu” Etomi on New Music Video “Whatchu Doing Tonight” 💕 | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Fans of the Made For U video, will be excited about this. Banky W is back with a brilliant clip for the remix of Whatchu Doing Tonight, this time, re-introducing Adesua Etomi as Susu who also lends her vocals on the track. The video was written and directed by Banky W and shot entirely in Lagos, […]

