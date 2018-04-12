Banky W’s ‘Whatchu Doing Tonight’ hits No. 1 on YouTube — Nigeria Today

Banky W’s ‘Whatchu Doing Tonight’ hits No. 1 on YouTube

The video of Banky W’s latest single ‘Whatchu Doing Tonight’, released two days ago has earned the top position on Youtube Nigeria.

Featuring his actress wife Adesua Etomi, the video which rated second on YouTube the day it was released is presently #1 trending.

Speaking on his Instagram, the singer/filmmaker wrote: “So Bae and I made a brand new video, and I hope you all love it! It was written and directed by yours truly Mr Wellington and shot entirely in Lagos, Nigeria. Make sure you watch it on YouTube and when you do, pay attention until the very end so you don’t miss anything.

“We only released the #WYDT Remix video and we are already the number 2 trending video on YouTube in Naija at 58k views!!! Amazing, thank you guys so much for watching.

Yesterday, Banky W announced that it is currently number one video on YouTube. “Heyyyyy my GASH… thank you guys for watching the new video enough to make it hit number 1 thank you in advance for keeping it at Number 1!! And for the 33 people that disliked it, receive Love and Light in Jesus name”.

“As per filmmaker I had to put a little twist in the plot! Glad you appreciate it, thanks, he added.

