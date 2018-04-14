BaoBaB Microfinance Bank opens Alaba branch, to disburse N300m loan - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

BaoBaB Microfinance Bank opens Alaba branch, to disburse N300m loan – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
BaoBaB Microfinance Bank opens Alaba branch, to disburse N300m loan
WorldStage
WorldStage newsonline– BaoBab Microfinance Bank said it has set aside N300m to lend to traders to boost their businesses as it opened a new branch at Alaba International Market, Lagos. Speaking at the inauguration of the branch on Saturday, the Chief …
Baobab MFB To Disburse N300m Credit At Newly-opened Alaba Branch
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!