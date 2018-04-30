“Barack Obama Made You Greatest Terrorist That Ever Ruled Nigeria” – Fani-Kayode Attacks Buhari — Nigeria Today

“Barack Obama Made You Greatest Terrorist That Ever Ruled Nigeria” – Fani-Kayode Attacks Buhari

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the greatest terrorist that ever ruled Nigeria.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain made the allegation in a tweet, on Monday.

Fani-Kayode also claimed that former United States President, Barack Obama assisted Buhari in becoming Nigeria’s president.

He insisted that Obama connived with Buhari to ensure the ousting of Jonathan in 2015.

In a tweet, the former Minister wrote:

“You accuse @BarackObama of not helping Nigeria fight terror and you are right.

“However you conspired with him,you helped him to undermine @GEJonathan’s war against terror and in return he put you in power. You are the greatest terrorist that has ever ruled Nigeria and @BarackObama put you there!”

Source – Naijaloaded

The post “Barack Obama Made You Greatest Terrorist That Ever Ruled Nigeria” – Fani-Kayode Attacks Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

