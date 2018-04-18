 Barber bags 1 month imprisonment for causing grievous hurt — Nigeria Today
Barber bags 1 month imprisonment for causing grievous hurt

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old barber, Kabiru Abdullahi, to one month imprisonment for stabbing a man with knife. Abdullahi, who resides at Kado village by Lento, Abuja, pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of joint act, and causing grievous hurt, and begged the court for leniency. The judge, […]

