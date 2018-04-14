Barca records 39 La Liga games unbeaten! — Nigeria Today

Barca records 39 La Liga games unbeaten!

Barcelona have set a new La Liga record of 39 consecutive games unbeaten thanks to Saturday’s 2-1 win over Valencia.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring at Camp Nou on 15 minutes when he picked up Philippe Coutinho’s threaded ball and sidefooted past Neto at the right-hand post.

Valencia responded well to falling behind and enjoyed numerous opportunities to get back into the game, with Goncalo Guedes and Rodrigo Moreno coming close on several occasions.

However, Los Che could not get the ball over the line and were punished when Samuel Umtiti then doubled the hosts’ lead on 51 minutes, heading home Coutinho’s corner.

Valencia did manage to halve the deficit three minutes from time, Ousmane Dembele carelessly bringing down Jose Gaya for a penalty which Dani Parejo slotted beneath Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However, Barca hung on to secure all three points and, with victory, break the Spanish top flight’s unbeaten record in style.

Real Sociedad previously held the record, notching up a 38-game unbeaten run from April 1979 to May 1980.

Coutinho’s two assists helped Barceona beat Valencia 2-1 and take another huge step towards the title. His first pass for Suarez to open the scoring was one of the best of the season.

He could still win a league and cup double this year with Barcelona. How differently their Champions Leaugue adventure might have ended if he had been on the pitch and not ruled out because Barça could not force him out of Anfield before the season started.

The Nou camp landlords may have crashed out of the Champions league no thanks to Roma, but the good run at home in the La liga continues with hope of clinching another title in sight. Barca will next head away to keep a date with Celta de Vigo on Wednesday.

