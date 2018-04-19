 Barcelona Break Another La Liga Record — Nigeria Today
Barcelona Break Another La Liga Record

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

With their 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on Tuesday, Barcelona have clocked 33 La Liga games unbeaten, the longest in the history of the competition. The Catalan club, with the latest result, surpassed the previous record of 32 unbeaten games set by Real Sociedad in the 1979-1980 league season. Barcelona achieved the feat with 25 […]

