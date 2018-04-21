Barcelona easily wins historic 4th straight Copa del Rey - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today

Barcelona easily wins historic 4th straight Copa del Rey – FOXSports.com
Barcelona easily wins historic 4th straight Copa del Rey
The veteran midfielder is expected to soon confirm he's leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. He couldn't have asked for a better way to say goodbye. Iniesta scored amid a brilliant performance as Barcelona crushed Sevilla 5-0 in the Copa del Rey …
Barcelona thrash Sevilla to win King's Cup again
Barcelona boss Valverde says he'd have 'given my arm' for Iniesta's touch
Barcelona demolish Sevilla to clinch Copa ael Rey
