 Barcelona news: Lionel Messi and Ernesto Valverde CLASH truth revealed by Guillem Balague - Express.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Barcelona news: Lionel Messi and Ernesto Valverde CLASH truth revealed by Guillem Balague – Express.co.uk

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Barcelona news: Lionel Messi and Ernesto Valverde CLASH truth revealed by Guillem Balague
Express.co.uk
That's according to La Liga expert Guillem Balague, who says the duo enjoy a positive relationship at the Nou Camp. Barcelona slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico earlier this month that ended their hopes of a treble. The loss was
Who is Barcelona's Player of the Season?Goal India
Man Utd News: Barca ace Messi trying to stop transfer, Scholes on Pogba exit, De Gea claimDaily Star
Man City Star To Join Messi At Barca?Soccer Laduma
Teamtalk.com –CaughtOffside –NAIJA.NG –Surge (blog)
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.