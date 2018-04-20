Barcelona news: Lionel Messi and Ernesto Valverde CLASH truth revealed by Guillem Balague - Express.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Barcelona news: Lionel Messi and Ernesto Valverde CLASH truth revealed by Guillem Balague – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Barcelona news: Lionel Messi and Ernesto Valverde CLASH truth revealed by Guillem Balague
Express.co.uk
That's according to La Liga expert Guillem Balague, who says the duo enjoy a positive relationship at the Nou Camp. Barcelona slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico earlier this month that ended their hopes of a treble. The loss was …
Who is Barcelona's Player of the Season?
Man Utd News: Barca ace Messi trying to stop transfer, Scholes on Pogba exit, De Gea claim
Man City Star To Join Messi At Barca?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!